Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Down 16.4% in June

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALHC. Piper Sandler raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.11.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. 806,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,830. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,866 shares of company stock valued at $307,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 968,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after buying an additional 322,661 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 233,417 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 82,476 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.