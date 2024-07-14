Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Up 60.7% in June

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,697,800 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 2,922,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 0.7 %

ANCTF stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.