Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 522,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,617.0 days.
Allegro.eu Stock Performance
Shares of ALEGF stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. Allegro.eu has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $7.50.
Allegro.eu Company Profile
