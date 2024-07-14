Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 522,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,617.0 days.

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

Shares of ALEGF stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. Allegro.eu has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

