ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in ALLETE by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ALLETE by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ALLETE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALE. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALE stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.79%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

