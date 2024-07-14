Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 595.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $8,464,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $17,444,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,444,232.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,871 shares of company stock worth $61,113,818 in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.39. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

