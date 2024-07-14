Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Up 0%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $188.32 and last traded at $187.37. Approximately 3,712,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 20,625,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,488 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

