American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMBK stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. American Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41.

American Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

