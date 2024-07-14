American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading Up 0.7%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.37. 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.
The company has a market cap of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
About American Century Low Volatility ETF
The American Century Low Volatility ETF (LVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to create a low-volatility portfolio of US stocks with enhanced risk-adjusted returns. LVOL was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
