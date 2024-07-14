American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading Up 0.7%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.37. 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Century Low Volatility ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF ( NYSEARCA:LVOL Free Report ) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 80.61% of American Century Low Volatility ETF worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The American Century Low Volatility ETF (LVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to create a low-volatility portfolio of US stocks with enhanced risk-adjusted returns. LVOL was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

