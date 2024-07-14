American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,800 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 313,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

American Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. 184,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,418. American Software has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $318.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.71.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

American Software Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at American Software

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 129.42%.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 5,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Software news, Director James B. Miller, Jr. purchased 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $34,019.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $6,578.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Software by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in American Software by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in American Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 116,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in American Software by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

