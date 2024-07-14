American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,849,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

AWK stock opened at $139.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

