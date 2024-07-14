Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

ARREF opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.52.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 million. Analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

