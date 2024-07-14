AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Update

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 154,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. 117,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,726. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $868.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

