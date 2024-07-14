Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,915,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 303,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,415,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,270,000 after buying an additional 593,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

