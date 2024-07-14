Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after buying an additional 412,599 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 114,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,937 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

