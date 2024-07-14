ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ANA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALNPY opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. ANA has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

