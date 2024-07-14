Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 69,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Anghami Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of ANGH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 26,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,921. Anghami has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.
About Anghami
