Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Annexon Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 2,323,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,669. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. Annexon has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.40.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annexon will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Annexon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Annexon by 78.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Annexon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter worth $98,000.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

