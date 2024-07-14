Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aperam Price Performance
Shares of APMSF opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. Aperam has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $26.34.
Aperam Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
