Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 180,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

