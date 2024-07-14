AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Update

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 147,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AQB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQB

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AQB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.11). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,263.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.