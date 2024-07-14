AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Update

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 147,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AQB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.11). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,263.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.
