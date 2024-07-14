Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,340,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 26,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,260,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,415 shares of company stock valued at $378,950. Insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,176,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,233 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 269,904 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,191 shares during the period.

ARQT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,859. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

