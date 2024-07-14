Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Arkema stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.71. Arkema has a one year low of $86.83 and a one year high of $114.15.
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
