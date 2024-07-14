Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Up 18.4% in June

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arko Stock Up 0.5 %

ARKO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.11. 669,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $707.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.45. Arko has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arko will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 82,831 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 98,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arko by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ARKO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

