Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.84% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 346,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 168,426 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 887,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 24,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,193,000 after buying an additional 124,204 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,318.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,318.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE AHH opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 130.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 911.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

