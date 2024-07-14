Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Down 14.9% in June

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) by 150.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185,402 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.22% of Arqit Quantum worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ ARQQ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.36. 2,287,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,917. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

