Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Trading 1.6% Higher

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 828 ($10.61) and last traded at GBX 828 ($10.61). 96,642 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 815 ($10.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Technology from GBX 700 ($8.97) to GBX 775 ($9.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 791.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 726.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £670.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,114.81 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Ashtead Technology’s payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

In other news, insider Allan Pirie sold 270,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.13), for a total transaction of £2,143,024.66 ($2,745,004.05). In other news, insider William(Bill) Mervyn FrewCarey Shannon acquired 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899 ($25,488.66). Also, insider Allan Pirie sold 270,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.13), for a total transaction of £2,143,024.66 ($2,745,004.05). Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

