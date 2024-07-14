AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 5.2%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.52. 2,333,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,441,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
