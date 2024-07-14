AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Up 27.7% in June

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

