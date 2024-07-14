Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Short Interest Up 28.3% in June

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 721,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Augmedix Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AUGX opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.27. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.34% and a negative net margin of 41.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the first quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Augmedix by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
