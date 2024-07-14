Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

