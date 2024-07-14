Ballast Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ballast Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 234.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.5% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

