Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. Declares Variable Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4713 per share by the bank on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

