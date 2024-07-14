Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,680,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 56,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,268,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,441,000 after buying an additional 30,188,950 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,204,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885,211 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,509,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,762 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 34,330,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,418 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

