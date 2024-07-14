BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Position Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,520 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,442,000 after purchasing an additional 332,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,639,000 after purchasing an additional 251,281 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,427,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,467,000 after purchasing an additional 93,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 212,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.