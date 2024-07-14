Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Down 5.4%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.53. 33,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 23,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
Banxa Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$24.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64.
About Banxa
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
