Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 71,050 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,600,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,244.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 17,048 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $46,200.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,687,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,837.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 71,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,600,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,244.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 161,140 shares of company stock valued at $442,854. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.