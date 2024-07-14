Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.15.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
