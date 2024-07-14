Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.47

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.47 and traded as high as $33.78. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 151,191 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.25 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $871.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,192 shares in the company, valued at $864,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

