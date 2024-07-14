Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Raised to $23.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after acquiring an additional 37,128,653 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,077,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,572 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after buying an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

