Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,661.62

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,661.62 ($34.09) and traded as high as GBX 2,694 ($34.51). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,662 ($34.10), with a volume of 206,795 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($38.59) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($46.75) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Bellway Price Performance
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
