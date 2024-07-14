Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.74

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.74 and traded as high as C$11.07. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$10.96, with a volume of 5,887 shares trading hands.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$14.69 million and a PE ratio of 57.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.74.

Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently 415.79%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

