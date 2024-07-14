BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Trading Up 0.9%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87.

About BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

The BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are selected for lower carbon footprint. BECO was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

