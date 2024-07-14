BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0885 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,553,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,844,992.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 545,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,351.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

