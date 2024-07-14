Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.62. 681,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,971,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Blend Labs Stock Up 13.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 281,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $780,483.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,004 shares of company stock worth $1,266,062. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

