Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Posts Earnings Results

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.

CVE BAU opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 7.03. Blue Star Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.45.

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

