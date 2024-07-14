BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 1,319 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in FormFactor were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,394 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

