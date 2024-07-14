BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 151.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 28.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 92.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $136.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $136.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

