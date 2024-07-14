Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 1.5%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $180.47 and last traded at $181.23. 1,342,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,299,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Get Boeing alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.13. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.