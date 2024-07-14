Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $45.97. 954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

