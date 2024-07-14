Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Down 19.5% in June

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBU. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,033,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,405,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 35.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 59,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.