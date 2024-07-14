Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 131.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,209,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,268,000 after purchasing an additional 292,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

